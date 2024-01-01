1 South Korean won to Norwegian kroner

1 krw
0.01 nok

₩1.000 KRW = kr0.007734 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00780.0081
Low0.00760.0076
Average0.00770.0078
Change1.94%-4.37%
1 KRW to NOK stats

The performance of KRW to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0078 and a 30 day low of 0.0076. This means the 30 day average was 0.0077. The change for KRW to NOK was 1.94.

The performance of KRW to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0081 and a 90 day low of 0.0076. This means the 90 day average was 0.0078. The change for KRW to NOK was -4.37.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Norwegian Krone
1 KRW0,00773 NOK
5 KRW0,03867 NOK
10 KRW0,07734 NOK
20 KRW0,15468 NOK
50 KRW0,38670 NOK
100 KRW0,77339 NOK
250 KRW1,93348 NOK
500 KRW3,86697 NOK
1000 KRW7,73393 NOK
2000 KRW15,46786 NOK
5000 KRW38,66965 NOK
10000 KRW77,33930 NOK
20000 KRW154,67860 NOK
30000 KRW232,01790 NOK
40000 KRW309,35720 NOK
50000 KRW386,69650 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / South Korean Won
1 NOK129,30000 KRW
5 NOK646,50000 KRW
10 NOK1.293,00000 KRW
20 NOK2.586,00000 KRW
50 NOK6.465,00000 KRW
100 NOK12.930,00000 KRW
250 NOK32.325,00000 KRW
500 NOK64.650,00000 KRW
1000 NOK129.300,00000 KRW
2000 NOK258.600,00000 KRW
5000 NOK646.500,00000 KRW
10000 NOK1.293.000,00000 KRW