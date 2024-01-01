500 South Korean wons to Nigerian nairas
|1 KRW to NGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.1071
|1.1302
|Low
|1.0579
|0.7835
|Average
|1.0859
|1.0138
|Change
|3.00%
|14.95%
1 KRW to NGN stats
The performance of KRW to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1071 and a 30 day low of 1.0579. This means the 30 day average was 1.0859. The change for KRW to NGN was 3.00.
The performance of KRW to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1302 and a 90 day low of 0.7835. This means the 90 day average was 1.0138. The change for KRW to NGN was 14.95.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nigerian Naira
|1 KRW
|1,10709 NGN
|5 KRW
|5,53545 NGN
|10 KRW
|11,07090 NGN
|20 KRW
|22,14180 NGN
|50 KRW
|55,35450 NGN
|100 KRW
|110,70900 NGN
|250 KRW
|276,77250 NGN
|500 KRW
|553,54500 NGN
|1000 KRW
|1.107,09000 NGN
|2000 KRW
|2.214,18000 NGN
|5000 KRW
|5.535,45000 NGN
|10000 KRW
|11.070,90000 NGN
|20000 KRW
|22.141,80000 NGN
|30000 KRW
|33.212,70000 NGN
|40000 KRW
|44.283,60000 NGN
|50000 KRW
|55.354,50000 NGN