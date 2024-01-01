50 South Korean wons to Nigerian nairas

Convert KRW to NGN at the real exchange rate

50 krw
55.35 ngn

₩1.000 KRW = ₦1.107 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.10711.1302
Low1.05790.7835
Average1.08591.0138
Change3.00%14.95%
1 KRW to NGN stats

The performance of KRW to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1071 and a 30 day low of 1.0579. This means the 30 day average was 1.0859. The change for KRW to NGN was 3.00.

The performance of KRW to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1302 and a 90 day low of 0.7835. This means the 90 day average was 1.0138. The change for KRW to NGN was 14.95.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nigerian Naira
1 KRW1,10709 NGN
5 KRW5,53545 NGN
10 KRW11,07090 NGN
20 KRW22,14180 NGN
50 KRW55,35450 NGN
100 KRW110,70900 NGN
250 KRW276,77250 NGN
500 KRW553,54500 NGN
1000 KRW1.107,09000 NGN
2000 KRW2.214,18000 NGN
5000 KRW5.535,45000 NGN
10000 KRW11.070,90000 NGN
20000 KRW22.141,80000 NGN
30000 KRW33.212,70000 NGN
40000 KRW44.283,60000 NGN
50000 KRW55.354,50000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / South Korean Won
1 NGN0,90327 KRW
5 NGN4,51634 KRW
10 NGN9,03268 KRW
20 NGN18,06536 KRW
50 NGN45,16340 KRW
100 NGN90,32680 KRW
250 NGN225,81700 KRW
500 NGN451,63400 KRW
1000 NGN903,26800 KRW
2000 NGN1.806,53600 KRW
5000 NGN4.516,34000 KRW
10000 NGN9.032,68000 KRW