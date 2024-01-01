2,000 South Korean wons to Malawian kwachas
Convert KRW to MWK at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to MWK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.2662
|1.2860
|Low
|1.2390
|1.2390
|Average
|1.2527
|1.2621
|Change
|-0.01%
|-1.89%
1 KRW to MWK stats
The performance of KRW to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2662 and a 30 day low of 1.2390. This means the 30 day average was 1.2527. The change for KRW to MWK was -0.01.
The performance of KRW to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2860 and a 90 day low of 1.2390. This means the 90 day average was 1.2621. The change for KRW to MWK was -1.89.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Malawian Kwacha
|1 KRW
|1,25283 MWK
|5 KRW
|6,26415 MWK
|10 KRW
|12,52830 MWK
|20 KRW
|25,05660 MWK
|50 KRW
|62,64150 MWK
|100 KRW
|125,28300 MWK
|250 KRW
|313,20750 MWK
|500 KRW
|626,41500 MWK
|1000 KRW
|1.252,83000 MWK
|2000 KRW
|2.505,66000 MWK
|5000 KRW
|6.264,15000 MWK
|10000 KRW
|12.528,30000 MWK
|20000 KRW
|25.056,60000 MWK
|30000 KRW
|37.584,90000 MWK
|40000 KRW
|50.113,20000 MWK
|50000 KRW
|62.641,50000 MWK