Convert KRW to KMF at the real exchange rate
250 South Korean wons to Comorian francs
|1 KRW to KMF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.3329
|0.3380
|Low
|0.3278
|0.3278
|Average
|0.3309
|0.3333
|Change
|1.41%
|-1.61%
1 KRW to KMF stats
The performance of KRW to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3329 and a 30 day low of 0.3278. This means the 30 day average was 0.3309. The change for KRW to KMF was 1.41.
The performance of KRW to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3380 and a 90 day low of 0.3278. This means the 90 day average was 0.3333. The change for KRW to KMF was -1.61.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Comorian Franc
|1 KRW
|0,33247 KMF
|5 KRW
|1,66234 KMF
|10 KRW
|3,32468 KMF
|20 KRW
|6,64936 KMF
|50 KRW
|16,62340 KMF
|100 KRW
|33,24680 KMF
|250 KRW
|83,11700 KMF
|500 KRW
|166,23400 KMF
|1000 KRW
|332,46800 KMF
|2000 KRW
|664,93600 KMF
|5000 KRW
|1.662,34000 KMF
|10000 KRW
|3.324,68000 KMF
|20000 KRW
|6.649,36000 KMF
|30000 KRW
|9.974,04000 KMF
|40000 KRW
|13.298,72000 KMF
|50000 KRW
|16.623,40000 KMF