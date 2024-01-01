40,000 South Korean wons to Haitian gourdes
|1 KRW to HTG
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0970
|0.0983
|Low
|0.0947
|0.0947
|Average
|0.0958
|0.0964
|Change
|-0.57%
|-2.27%
1 KRW to HTG stats
The performance of KRW to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0970 and a 30 day low of 0.0947. This means the 30 day average was 0.0958. The change for KRW to HTG was -0.57.
The performance of KRW to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0983 and a 90 day low of 0.0947. This means the 90 day average was 0.0964. The change for KRW to HTG was -2.27.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Haitian Gourde
|1 KRW
|0,09535 HTG
|5 KRW
|0,47676 HTG
|10 KRW
|0,95351 HTG
|20 KRW
|1,90702 HTG
|50 KRW
|4,76755 HTG
|100 KRW
|9,53510 HTG
|250 KRW
|23,83775 HTG
|500 KRW
|47,67550 HTG
|1000 KRW
|95,35100 HTG
|2000 KRW
|190,70200 HTG
|5000 KRW
|476,75500 HTG
|10000 KRW
|953,51000 HTG
|20000 KRW
|1.907,02000 HTG
|30000 KRW
|2.860,53000 HTG
|40000 KRW
|3.814,04000 HTG
|50000 KRW
|4.767,55000 HTG
|Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / South Korean Won
|1 HTG
|10,48760 KRW
|5 HTG
|52,43800 KRW
|10 HTG
|104,87600 KRW
|20 HTG
|209,75200 KRW
|50 HTG
|524,38000 KRW
|100 HTG
|1.048,76000 KRW
|250 HTG
|2.621,90000 KRW
|500 HTG
|5.243,80000 KRW
|1000 HTG
|10.487,60000 KRW
|2000 HTG
|20.975,20000 KRW
|5000 HTG
|52.438,00000 KRW
|10000 HTG
|104.876,00000 KRW