|1 KRW to GEL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0021
|0.0021
|Low
|0.0020
|0.0019
|Average
|0.0020
|0.0020
|Change
|0.58%
|2.73%
1 KRW to GEL stats
The performance of KRW to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0020. This means the 30 day average was 0.0020. The change for KRW to GEL was 0.58.
The performance of KRW to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0021 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0020. The change for KRW to GEL was 2.73.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Georgian Lari
|1 KRW
|0,00203 GEL
|5 KRW
|0,01015 GEL
|10 KRW
|0,02031 GEL
|20 KRW
|0,04062 GEL
|50 KRW
|0,10155 GEL
|100 KRW
|0,20309 GEL
|250 KRW
|0,50773 GEL
|500 KRW
|1,01545 GEL
|1000 KRW
|2,03090 GEL
|2000 KRW
|4,06180 GEL
|5000 KRW
|10,15450 GEL
|10000 KRW
|20,30900 GEL
|20000 KRW
|40,61800 GEL
|30000 KRW
|60,92700 GEL
|40000 KRW
|81,23600 GEL
|50000 KRW
|101,54500 GEL
|Conversion rates Georgian Lari / South Korean Won
|1 GEL
|492,39200 KRW
|5 GEL
|2.461,96000 KRW
|10 GEL
|4.923,92000 KRW
|20 GEL
|9.847,84000 KRW
|50 GEL
|24.619,60000 KRW
|100 GEL
|49.239,20000 KRW
|250 GEL
|123.098,00000 KRW
|500 GEL
|246.196,00000 KRW
|1000 GEL
|492.392,00000 KRW
|2000 GEL
|984.784,00000 KRW
|5000 GEL
|2.461.960,00000 KRW
|10000 GEL
|4.923.920,00000 KRW