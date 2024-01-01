5 South Korean wons to Danish kroner

5 krw
0.03 dkk

₩1.000 KRW = kr0.005040 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00500.0051
Low0.00500.0050
Average0.00500.0051
Change1.40%-1.62%
1 KRW to DKK stats

The performance of KRW to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0050 and a 30 day low of 0.0050. This means the 30 day average was 0.0050. The change for KRW to DKK was 1.40.

The performance of KRW to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0051 and a 90 day low of 0.0050. This means the 90 day average was 0.0051. The change for KRW to DKK was -1.62.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Danish Krone
1 KRW0,00504 DKK
5 KRW0,02520 DKK
10 KRW0,05040 DKK
20 KRW0,10080 DKK
50 KRW0,25199 DKK
100 KRW0,50399 DKK
250 KRW1,25997 DKK
500 KRW2,51994 DKK
1000 KRW5,03988 DKK
2000 KRW10,07976 DKK
5000 KRW25,19940 DKK
10000 KRW50,39880 DKK
20000 KRW100,79760 DKK
30000 KRW151,19640 DKK
40000 KRW201,59520 DKK
50000 KRW251,99400 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / South Korean Won
1 DKK198,41700 KRW
5 DKK992,08500 KRW
10 DKK1.984,17000 KRW
20 DKK3.968,34000 KRW
50 DKK9.920,85000 KRW
100 DKK19.841,70000 KRW
250 DKK49.604,25000 KRW
500 DKK99.208,50000 KRW
1000 DKK198.417,00000 KRW
2000 DKK396.834,00000 KRW
5000 DKK992.085,00000 KRW
10000 DKK1.984.170,00000 KRW