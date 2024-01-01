100 South Korean wons to Danish kroner
Convert KRW to DKK at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to DKK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0050
|0.0051
|Low
|0.0050
|0.0050
|Average
|0.0050
|0.0051
|Change
|1.40%
|-1.62%
1 KRW to DKK stats
The performance of KRW to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0050 and a 30 day low of 0.0050. This means the 30 day average was 0.0050. The change for KRW to DKK was 1.40.
The performance of KRW to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0051 and a 90 day low of 0.0050. This means the 90 day average was 0.0051. The change for KRW to DKK was -1.62.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Danish Krone
|1 KRW
|0,00504 DKK
|5 KRW
|0,02520 DKK
|10 KRW
|0,05040 DKK
|20 KRW
|0,10080 DKK
|50 KRW
|0,25199 DKK
|100 KRW
|0,50399 DKK
|250 KRW
|1,25997 DKK
|500 KRW
|2,51994 DKK
|1000 KRW
|5,03988 DKK
|2000 KRW
|10,07976 DKK
|5000 KRW
|25,19940 DKK
|10000 KRW
|50,39880 DKK
|20000 KRW
|100,79760 DKK
|30000 KRW
|151,19640 DKK
|40000 KRW
|201,59520 DKK
|50000 KRW
|251,99400 DKK
|Conversion rates Danish Krone / South Korean Won
|1 DKK
|198,41700 KRW
|5 DKK
|992,08500 KRW
|10 DKK
|1.984,17000 KRW
|20 DKK
|3.968,34000 KRW
|50 DKK
|9.920,85000 KRW
|100 DKK
|19.841,70000 KRW
|250 DKK
|49.604,25000 KRW
|500 DKK
|99.208,50000 KRW
|1000 DKK
|198.417,00000 KRW
|2000 DKK
|396.834,00000 KRW
|5000 DKK
|992.085,00000 KRW
|10000 DKK
|1.984.170,00000 KRW