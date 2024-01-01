1 South Korean won to Botswanan pulas

Convert KRW to BWP at the real exchange rate

1 krw
0.01 bwp

₩1.000 KRW = P0.009824 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01010.0102
Low0.00970.0097
Average0.00990.0100
Change-0.54%-2.88%
1 KRW to BWP stats

The performance of KRW to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0101 and a 30 day low of 0.0097. This means the 30 day average was 0.0099. The change for KRW to BWP was -0.54.

The performance of KRW to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0102 and a 90 day low of 0.0097. This means the 90 day average was 0.0100. The change for KRW to BWP was -2.88.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Botswanan Pula
1 KRW0,00982 BWP
5 KRW0,04912 BWP
10 KRW0,09824 BWP
20 KRW0,19648 BWP
50 KRW0,49120 BWP
100 KRW0,98240 BWP
250 KRW2,45600 BWP
500 KRW4,91200 BWP
1000 KRW9,82400 BWP
2000 KRW19,64800 BWP
5000 KRW49,12000 BWP
10000 KRW98,24000 BWP
20000 KRW196,48000 BWP
30000 KRW294,72000 BWP
40000 KRW392,96000 BWP
50000 KRW491,20000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / South Korean Won
1 BWP101,79100 KRW
5 BWP508,95500 KRW
10 BWP1.017,91000 KRW
20 BWP2.035,82000 KRW
50 BWP5.089,55000 KRW
100 BWP10.179,10000 KRW
250 BWP25.447,75000 KRW
500 BWP50.895,50000 KRW
1000 BWP101.791,00000 KRW
2000 BWP203.582,00000 KRW
5000 BWP508.955,00000 KRW
10000 BWP1.017.910,00000 KRW