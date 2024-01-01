Convert KRW to AWG at the real exchange rate
1 South Korean won to Aruban florins
|1 KRW to AWG
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0013
|0.0013
|Low
|0.0013
|0.0013
|Average
|0.0013
|0.0013
|Change
|0.14%
|-1.82%
1 KRW to AWG stats
The performance of KRW to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0013 and a 30 day low of 0.0013. This means the 30 day average was 0.0013. The change for KRW to AWG was 0.14.
The performance of KRW to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0013. This means the 90 day average was 0.0013. The change for KRW to AWG was -1.82.
How to convert South Korean wons to Aruban florins
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Aruban Florin
|1 KRW
|0,00130 AWG
|5 KRW
|0,00648 AWG
|10 KRW
|0,01296 AWG
|20 KRW
|0,02592 AWG
|50 KRW
|0,06480 AWG
|100 KRW
|0,12960 AWG
|250 KRW
|0,32400 AWG
|500 KRW
|0,64801 AWG
|1000 KRW
|1,29601 AWG
|2000 KRW
|2,59202 AWG
|5000 KRW
|6,48005 AWG
|10000 KRW
|12,96010 AWG
|20000 KRW
|25,92020 AWG
|30000 KRW
|38,88030 AWG
|40000 KRW
|51,84040 AWG
|50000 KRW
|64,80050 AWG
|Conversion rates Aruban Florin / South Korean Won
|1 AWG
|771,59800 KRW
|5 AWG
|3.857,99000 KRW
|10 AWG
|7.715,98000 KRW
|20 AWG
|15.431,96000 KRW
|50 AWG
|38.579,90000 KRW
|100 AWG
|77.159,80000 KRW
|250 AWG
|192.899,50000 KRW
|500 AWG
|385.799,00000 KRW
|1000 AWG
|771.598,00000 KRW
|2000 AWG
|1.543.196,00000 KRW
|5000 AWG
|3.857.990,00000 KRW
|10000 AWG
|7.715.980,00000 KRW