Convert KMF to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 Comorian francs to Ukrainian hryvnias

5 kmf
0.44 uah

CF1.000 KMF = ₴0.08755 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08940.0894
Low0.08740.0845
Average0.08810.0868
Change-1.49%2.99%
1 KMF to UAH stats

The performance of KMF to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0894 and a 30 day low of 0.0874. This means the 30 day average was 0.0881. The change for KMF to UAH was -1.49.

The performance of KMF to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0894 and a 90 day low of 0.0845. This means the 90 day average was 0.0868. The change for KMF to UAH was 2.99.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KMF0,08755 UAH
5 KMF0,43773 UAH
10 KMF0,87545 UAH
20 KMF1,75090 UAH
50 KMF4,37726 UAH
100 KMF8,75451 UAH
250 KMF21,88628 UAH
500 KMF43,77255 UAH
1000 KMF87,54510 UAH
2000 KMF175,09020 UAH
5000 KMF437,72550 UAH
10000 KMF875,45100 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Comorian Franc
1 UAH11,42270 KMF
5 UAH57,11350 KMF
10 UAH114,22700 KMF
20 UAH228,45400 KMF
50 UAH571,13500 KMF
100 UAH1.142,27000 KMF
250 UAH2.855,67500 KMF
500 UAH5.711,35000 KMF
1000 UAH11.422,70000 KMF
2000 UAH22.845,40000 KMF
5000 UAH57.113,50000 KMF
10000 UAH114.227,00000 KMF