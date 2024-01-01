Convert KMF to SHP at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Comorian francs to Saint Helena pounds

1,000 kmf
1.72 shp

CF1.000 KMF = £0.001722 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00170.0018
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0017
Change-0.49%-1.00%
1 KMF to SHP stats

The performance of KMF to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for KMF to SHP was -0.49.

The performance of KMF to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for KMF to SHP was -1.00.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 KMF0,00172 SHP
5 KMF0,00861 SHP
10 KMF0,01722 SHP
20 KMF0,03444 SHP
50 KMF0,08611 SHP
100 KMF0,17222 SHP
250 KMF0,43055 SHP
500 KMF0,86111 SHP
1000 KMF1,72221 SHP
2000 KMF3,44442 SHP
5000 KMF8,61105 SHP
10000 KMF17,22210 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Comorian Franc
1 SHP580,64800 KMF
5 SHP2.903,24000 KMF
10 SHP5.806,48000 KMF
20 SHP11.612,96000 KMF
50 SHP29.032,40000 KMF
100 SHP58.064,80000 KMF
250 SHP145.162,00000 KMF
500 SHP290.324,00000 KMF
1000 SHP580.648,00000 KMF
2000 SHP1.161.296,00000 KMF
5000 SHP2.903.240,00000 KMF
10000 SHP5.806.480,00000 KMF