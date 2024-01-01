Convert KMF to RUB at the real exchange rate

10 Comorian francs to Russian rubles

10 kmf
1.87 rub

CF1.000 KMF = руб0.1868 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19940.2051
Low0.18240.1824
Average0.19340.1987
Change-6.29%-7.42%
1 KMF to RUB stats

The performance of KMF to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1994 and a 30 day low of 0.1824. This means the 30 day average was 0.1934. The change for KMF to RUB was -6.29.

The performance of KMF to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2051 and a 90 day low of 0.1824. This means the 90 day average was 0.1987. The change for KMF to RUB was -7.42.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Russian Ruble
1 KMF0,18678 RUB
5 KMF0,93388 RUB
10 KMF1,86775 RUB
20 KMF3,73550 RUB
50 KMF9,33875 RUB
100 KMF18,67750 RUB
250 KMF46,69375 RUB
500 KMF93,38750 RUB
1000 KMF186,77500 RUB
2000 KMF373,55000 RUB
5000 KMF933,87500 RUB
10000 KMF1.867,75000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Comorian Franc
1 RUB5,35403 KMF
5 RUB26,77015 KMF
10 RUB53,54030 KMF
20 RUB107,08060 KMF
50 RUB267,70150 KMF
100 RUB535,40300 KMF
250 RUB1.338,50750 KMF
500 RUB2.677,01500 KMF
1000 RUB5.354,03000 KMF
2000 RUB10.708,06000 KMF
5000 RUB26.770,15000 KMF
10000 RUB53.540,30000 KMF