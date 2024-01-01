50 Comorian francs to Qatari rials

Convert KMF to QAR at the real exchange rate

50 kmf
0.40 qar

CF1.000 KMF = QR0.007940 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00810.0081
Low0.00790.0079
Average0.00800.0080
Change-1.24%-0.24%
View full history

1 KMF to QAR stats

The performance of KMF to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0081 and a 30 day low of 0.0079. This means the 30 day average was 0.0080. The change for KMF to QAR was -1.24.

The performance of KMF to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0081 and a 90 day low of 0.0079. This means the 90 day average was 0.0080. The change for KMF to QAR was -0.24.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Qatari Rial
1 KMF0,00794 QAR
5 KMF0,03970 QAR
10 KMF0,07940 QAR
20 KMF0,15880 QAR
50 KMF0,39700 QAR
100 KMF0,79400 QAR
250 KMF1,98501 QAR
500 KMF3,97002 QAR
1000 KMF7,94003 QAR
2000 KMF15,88006 QAR
5000 KMF39,70015 QAR
10000 KMF79,40030 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Comorian Franc
1 QAR125,94400 KMF
5 QAR629,72000 KMF
10 QAR1.259,44000 KMF
20 QAR2.518,88000 KMF
50 QAR6.297,20000 KMF
100 QAR12.594,40000 KMF
250 QAR31.486,00000 KMF
500 QAR62.972,00000 KMF
1000 QAR125.944,00000 KMF
2000 QAR251.888,00000 KMF
5000 QAR629.720,00000 KMF
10000 QAR1.259.440,00000 KMF