500 Comorian francs to Norwegian kroner

Convert KMF to NOK at the real exchange rate

500 kmf
11.63 nok

CF1.000 KMF = kr0.02326 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Loading

1 KMF to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02350.0241
Low0.02290.0229
Average0.02320.0235
Change0.53%-2.80%
1 KMF to NOK stats

The performance of KMF to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0235 and a 30 day low of 0.0229. This means the 30 day average was 0.0232. The change for KMF to NOK was 0.53.

The performance of KMF to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0241 and a 90 day low of 0.0229. This means the 90 day average was 0.0235. The change for KMF to NOK was -2.80.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 KMF0,02326 NOK
5 KMF0,11631 NOK
10 KMF0,23262 NOK
20 KMF0,46524 NOK
50 KMF1,16311 NOK
100 KMF2,32622 NOK
250 KMF5,81555 NOK
500 KMF11,63110 NOK
1000 KMF23,26220 NOK
2000 KMF46,52440 NOK
5000 KMF116,31100 NOK
10000 KMF232,62200 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Comorian Franc
1 NOK42,98830 KMF
5 NOK214,94150 KMF
10 NOK429,88300 KMF
20 NOK859,76600 KMF
50 NOK2.149,41500 KMF
100 NOK4.298,83000 KMF
250 NOK10.747,07500 KMF
500 NOK21.494,15000 KMF
1000 NOK42.988,30000 KMF
2000 NOK85.976,60000 KMF
5000 NOK214.941,50000 KMF
10000 NOK429.883,00000 KMF