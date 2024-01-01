50 Comorian francs to Malaysian ringgits

Convert KMF to MYR at the real exchange rate

50 kmf
0.51 myr

CF1.000 KMF = RM0.01027 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01040.0105
Low0.01020.0102
Average0.01030.0104
Change-1.04%-0.53%
1 KMF to MYR stats

The performance of KMF to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0104 and a 30 day low of 0.0102. This means the 30 day average was 0.0103. The change for KMF to MYR was -1.04.

The performance of KMF to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0105 and a 90 day low of 0.0102. This means the 90 day average was 0.0104. The change for KMF to MYR was -0.53.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KMF0,01027 MYR
5 KMF0,05136 MYR
10 KMF0,10272 MYR
20 KMF0,20545 MYR
50 KMF0,51362 MYR
100 KMF1,02724 MYR
250 KMF2,56810 MYR
500 KMF5,13620 MYR
1000 KMF10,27240 MYR
2000 KMF20,54480 MYR
5000 KMF51,36200 MYR
10000 KMF102,72400 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Comorian Franc
1 MYR97,34830 KMF
5 MYR486,74150 KMF
10 MYR973,48300 KMF
20 MYR1.946,96600 KMF
50 MYR4.867,41500 KMF
100 MYR9.734,83000 KMF
250 MYR24.337,07500 KMF
500 MYR48.674,15000 KMF
1000 MYR97.348,30000 KMF
2000 MYR194.696,60000 KMF
5000 MYR486.741,50000 KMF
10000 MYR973.483,00000 KMF