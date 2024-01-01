1 Comorian franc to Myanmar kyats

Convert KMF to MMK at the real exchange rate

1 kmf
4.58 mmk

CF1.000 KMF = K4.576 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.65854.6585
Low4.56524.5402
Average4.59974.6003
Change-1.33%-0.23%
1 KMF to MMK stats

The performance of KMF to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6585 and a 30 day low of 4.5652. This means the 30 day average was 4.5997. The change for KMF to MMK was -1.33.

The performance of KMF to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6585 and a 90 day low of 4.5402. This means the 90 day average was 4.6003. The change for KMF to MMK was -0.23.

How to convert Comorian francs to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 KMF4,57604 MMK
5 KMF22,88020 MMK
10 KMF45,76040 MMK
20 KMF91,52080 MMK
50 KMF228,80200 MMK
100 KMF457,60400 MMK
250 KMF1.144,01000 MMK
500 KMF2.288,02000 MMK
1000 KMF4.576,04000 MMK
2000 KMF9.152,08000 MMK
5000 KMF22.880,20000 MMK
10000 KMF45.760,40000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Comorian Franc
1 MMK0,21853 KMF
5 MMK1,09265 KMF
10 MMK2,18530 KMF
20 MMK4,37060 KMF
50 MMK10,92650 KMF
100 MMK21,85300 KMF
250 MMK54,63250 KMF
500 MMK109,26500 KMF
1000 MMK218,53000 KMF
2000 MMK437,06000 KMF
5000 MMK1.092,65000 KMF
10000 MMK2.185,30000 KMF