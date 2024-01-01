Convert KMF to LBP at the real exchange rate

10 Comorian francs to Lebanese pounds

10 kmf
1,949.08 lbp

CF1.000 KMF = ل.ل.194.9 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High198.4880198.4880
Low194.3450193.2800
Average195.8549195.8752
Change-1.28%-0.29%
1 KMF to LBP stats

The performance of KMF to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 198.4880 and a 30 day low of 194.3450. This means the 30 day average was 195.8549. The change for KMF to LBP was -1.28.

The performance of KMF to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 198.4880 and a 90 day low of 193.2800. This means the 90 day average was 195.8752. The change for KMF to LBP was -0.29.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 KMF194,90800 LBP
5 KMF974,54000 LBP
10 KMF1.949,08000 LBP
20 KMF3.898,16000 LBP
50 KMF9.745,40000 LBP
100 KMF19.490,80000 LBP
250 KMF48.727,00000 LBP
500 KMF97.454,00000 LBP
1000 KMF194.908,00000 LBP
2000 KMF389.816,00000 LBP
5000 KMF974.540,00000 LBP
10000 KMF1.949.080,00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Comorian Franc
1 LBP0,00513 KMF
5 LBP0,02565 KMF
10 LBP0,05131 KMF
20 LBP0,10261 KMF
50 LBP0,25653 KMF
100 LBP0,51306 KMF
250 LBP1,28266 KMF
500 LBP2,56532 KMF
1000 LBP5,13064 KMF
2000 LBP10,26128 KMF
5000 LBP25,65320 KMF
10000 LBP51,30640 KMF