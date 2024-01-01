Convert KMF to ISK at the real exchange rate

50 Comorian francs to Icelandic krónas

50 kmf
15.11 isk

CF1.000 KMF = kr0.3022 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30440.3063
Low0.30220.3022
Average0.30340.3047
Change-0.29%-1.05%
1 KMF to ISK stats

The performance of KMF to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3044 and a 30 day low of 0.3022. This means the 30 day average was 0.3034. The change for KMF to ISK was -0.29.

The performance of KMF to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3063 and a 90 day low of 0.3022. This means the 90 day average was 0.3047. The change for KMF to ISK was -1.05.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 KMF0,30221 ISK
5 KMF1,51103 ISK
10 KMF3,02205 ISK
20 KMF6,04410 ISK
50 KMF15,11025 ISK
100 KMF30,22050 ISK
250 KMF75,55125 ISK
500 KMF151,10250 ISK
1000 KMF302,20500 ISK
2000 KMF604,41000 ISK
5000 KMF1.511,02500 ISK
10000 KMF3.022,05000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Comorian Franc
1 ISK3,30901 KMF
5 ISK16,54505 KMF
10 ISK33,09010 KMF
20 ISK66,18020 KMF
50 ISK165,45050 KMF
100 ISK330,90100 KMF
250 ISK827,25250 KMF
500 ISK1.654,50500 KMF
1000 ISK3.309,01000 KMF
2000 ISK6.618,02000 KMF
5000 ISK16.545,05000 KMF
10000 ISK33.090,10000 KMF