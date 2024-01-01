Convert KMF to HUF at the real exchange rate

5,000 Comorian francs to Hungarian forints

5,000 kmf
4,014 huf

CF1.000 KMF = Ft0.8029 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.80950.8095
Low0.79150.7804
Average0.80130.7955
Change1.44%0.05%
View full history

1 KMF to HUF stats

The performance of KMF to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8095 and a 30 day low of 0.7915. This means the 30 day average was 0.8013. The change for KMF to HUF was 1.44.

The performance of KMF to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8095 and a 90 day low of 0.7804. This means the 90 day average was 0.7955. The change for KMF to HUF was 0.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Hungarian Forint
1 KMF0,80290 HUF
5 KMF4,01448 HUF
10 KMF8,02895 HUF
20 KMF16,05790 HUF
50 KMF40,14475 HUF
100 KMF80,28950 HUF
250 KMF200,72375 HUF
500 KMF401,44750 HUF
1000 KMF802,89500 HUF
2000 KMF1.605,79000 HUF
5000 KMF4.014,47500 HUF
10000 KMF8.028,95000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Comorian Franc
2000 HUF2.490,98000 KMF
5000 HUF6.227,45000 KMF
10000 HUF12.454,90000 KMF
15000 HUF18.682,35000 KMF
20000 HUF24.909,80000 KMF
30000 HUF37.364,70000 KMF
40000 HUF49.819,60000 KMF
50000 HUF62.274,50000 KMF
60000 HUF74.729,40000 KMF
100000 HUF124.549,00000 KMF
150000 HUF186.823,50000 KMF
200000 HUF249.098,00000 KMF