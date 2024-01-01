Convert KMF to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 Comorian franc to Georgian laris

1 kmf
0.01 gel

CF1.000 KMF = ₾0.006109 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00630.0063
Low0.00610.0058
Average0.00620.0060
Change-0.82%4.41%
1 KMF to GEL stats

The performance of KMF to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0063 and a 30 day low of 0.0061. This means the 30 day average was 0.0062. The change for KMF to GEL was -0.82.

The performance of KMF to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0063 and a 90 day low of 0.0058. This means the 90 day average was 0.0060. The change for KMF to GEL was 4.41.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Georgian Lari
1 KMF0,00611 GEL
5 KMF0,03054 GEL
10 KMF0,06109 GEL
20 KMF0,12217 GEL
50 KMF0,30543 GEL
100 KMF0,61086 GEL
250 KMF1,52714 GEL
500 KMF3,05428 GEL
1000 KMF6,10856 GEL
2000 KMF12,21712 GEL
5000 KMF30,54280 GEL
10000 KMF61,08560 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Comorian Franc
1 GEL163,70500 KMF
5 GEL818,52500 KMF
10 GEL1.637,05000 KMF
20 GEL3.274,10000 KMF
50 GEL8.185,25000 KMF
100 GEL16.370,50000 KMF
250 GEL40.926,25000 KMF
500 GEL81.852,50000 KMF
1000 GEL163.705,00000 KMF
2000 GEL327.410,00000 KMF
5000 GEL818.525,00000 KMF
10000 GEL1.637.050,00000 KMF