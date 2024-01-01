5 Comorian francs to Australian dollars

Convert KMF to AUD at the real exchange rate

5 kmf
0.02 aud

CF1.000 KMF = A$0.003265 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00330.0034
Low0.00330.0033
Average0.00330.0033
Change-1.49%-2.96%
1 KMF to AUD stats

The performance of KMF to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0033 and a 30 day low of 0.0033. This means the 30 day average was 0.0033. The change for KMF to AUD was -1.49.

The performance of KMF to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0034 and a 90 day low of 0.0033. This means the 90 day average was 0.0033. The change for KMF to AUD was -2.96.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Australian Dollar
1 KMF0,00326 AUD
5 KMF0,01632 AUD
10 KMF0,03265 AUD
20 KMF0,06530 AUD
50 KMF0,16325 AUD
100 KMF0,32650 AUD
250 KMF0,81624 AUD
500 KMF1,63249 AUD
1000 KMF3,26497 AUD
2000 KMF6,52994 AUD
5000 KMF16,32485 AUD
10000 KMF32,64970 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 AUD306,28100 KMF
5 AUD1.531,40500 KMF
10 AUD3.062,81000 KMF
20 AUD6.125,62000 KMF
50 AUD15.314,05000 KMF
100 AUD30.628,10000 KMF
250 AUD76.570,25000 KMF
500 AUD153.140,50000 KMF
1000 AUD306.281,00000 KMF
2000 AUD612.562,00000 KMF
5000 AUD1.531.405,00000 KMF
10000 AUD3.062.810,00000 KMF