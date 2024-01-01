Convert KHR to XPF at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Cambodian riels to CFP francs

10,000 khr
271 xpf

៛1.000 KHR = ₣0.02708 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02710.0277
Low0.02680.0268
Average0.02690.0272
Change0.81%-1.30%
1 KHR to XPF stats

The performance of KHR to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0271 and a 30 day low of 0.0268. This means the 30 day average was 0.0269. The change for KHR to XPF was 0.81.

The performance of KHR to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0277 and a 90 day low of 0.0268. This means the 90 day average was 0.0272. The change for KHR to XPF was -1.30.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / CFP Franc
1 KHR0,02708 XPF
5 KHR0,13541 XPF
10 KHR0,27083 XPF
20 KHR0,54165 XPF
50 KHR1,35414 XPF
100 KHR2,70827 XPF
250 KHR6,77068 XPF
500 KHR13,54135 XPF
1000 KHR27,08270 XPF
2000 KHR54,16540 XPF
5000 KHR135,41350 XPF
10000 KHR270,82700 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Cambodian Riel
1 XPF36,92390 KHR
5 XPF184,61950 KHR
10 XPF369,23900 KHR
20 XPF738,47800 KHR
50 XPF1.846,19500 KHR
100 XPF3.692,39000 KHR
250 XPF9.230,97500 KHR
500 XPF18.461,95000 KHR
1000 XPF36.923,90000 KHR
2000 XPF73.847,80000 KHR
5000 XPF184.619,50000 KHR
10000 XPF369.239,00000 KHR