Convert KHR to XOF at the real exchange rate

50 Cambodian riels to CFA francs BCEAO

50 khr
7 xof

៛1.000 KHR = CFA0.1489 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14950.1526
Low0.14660.1466
Average0.14830.1494
Change0.88%-1.47%
1 KHR to XOF stats

The performance of KHR to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1495 and a 30 day low of 0.1466. This means the 30 day average was 0.1483. The change for KHR to XOF was 0.88.

The performance of KHR to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1526 and a 90 day low of 0.1466. This means the 90 day average was 0.1494. The change for KHR to XOF was -1.47.

How to convert Cambodian riels to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KHR0,14893 XOF
5 KHR0,74466 XOF
10 KHR1,48931 XOF
20 KHR2,97862 XOF
50 KHR7,44655 XOF
100 KHR14,89310 XOF
250 KHR37,23275 XOF
500 KHR74,46550 XOF
1000 KHR148,93100 XOF
2000 KHR297,86200 XOF
5000 KHR744,65500 XOF
10000 KHR1.489,31000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Cambodian Riel
1 XOF6,71451 KHR
5 XOF33,57255 KHR
10 XOF67,14510 KHR
20 XOF134,29020 KHR
50 XOF335,72550 KHR
100 XOF671,45100 KHR
250 XOF1.678,62750 KHR
500 XOF3.357,25500 KHR
1000 XOF6.714,51000 KHR
2000 XOF13.429,02000 KHR
5000 XOF33.572,55000 KHR
10000 XOF67.145,10000 KHR