amount-spellout.10000 Cambodian riels to Turkish liras

Convert KHR to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 khr
79.68 try

៛1.000 KHR = TL0.007968 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00800.0080
Low0.00790.0079
Average0.00790.0079
Change1.36%-0.21%
1 KHR to TRY stats

The performance of KHR to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0080 and a 30 day low of 0.0079. This means the 30 day average was 0.0079. The change for KHR to TRY was 1.36.

The performance of KHR to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0080 and a 90 day low of 0.0079. This means the 90 day average was 0.0079. The change for KHR to TRY was -0.21.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Turkish Lira
1 KHR0,00797 TRY
5 KHR0,03984 TRY
10 KHR0,07968 TRY
20 KHR0,15936 TRY
50 KHR0,39840 TRY
100 KHR0,79680 TRY
250 KHR1,99200 TRY
500 KHR3,98399 TRY
1000 KHR7,96799 TRY
2000 KHR15,93598 TRY
5000 KHR39,83995 TRY
10000 KHR79,67990 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Cambodian Riel
1 TRY125,50200 KHR
5 TRY627,51000 KHR
10 TRY1.255,02000 KHR
20 TRY2.510,04000 KHR
50 TRY6.275,10000 KHR
100 TRY12.550,20000 KHR
250 TRY31.375,50000 KHR
500 TRY62.751,00000 KHR
1000 TRY125.502,00000 KHR
2000 TRY251.004,00000 KHR
5000 TRY627.510,00000 KHR
10000 TRY1.255.020,00000 KHR