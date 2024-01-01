Convert KHR to THB at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Cambodian riels to Thai bahts

1,000 khr
8.94 thb

៛1.000 KHR = ฿0.008939 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00900.0092
Low0.00890.0088
Average0.00890.0090
Change-0.60%-1.29%
1 KHR to THB stats

The performance of KHR to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0090 and a 30 day low of 0.0089. This means the 30 day average was 0.0089. The change for KHR to THB was -0.60.

The performance of KHR to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0092 and a 90 day low of 0.0088. This means the 90 day average was 0.0090. The change for KHR to THB was -1.29.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Thai Baht
1 KHR0,00894 THB
5 KHR0,04469 THB
10 KHR0,08939 THB
20 KHR0,17878 THB
50 KHR0,44694 THB
100 KHR0,89388 THB
250 KHR2,23471 THB
500 KHR4,46941 THB
1000 KHR8,93882 THB
2000 KHR17,87764 THB
5000 KHR44,69410 THB
10000 KHR89,38820 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Cambodian Riel
1 THB111,87200 KHR
5 THB559,36000 KHR
10 THB1.118,72000 KHR
20 THB2.237,44000 KHR
50 THB5.593,60000 KHR
100 THB11.187,20000 KHR
250 THB27.968,00000 KHR
500 THB55.936,00000 KHR
1000 THB111.872,00000 KHR
2000 THB223.744,00000 KHR
5000 THB559.360,00000 KHR
10000 THB1.118.720,00000 KHR