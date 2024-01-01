Convert KHR to SGD at the real exchange rate

100 Cambodian riels to Singapore dollars

100 khr
0.03 sgd

៛1.000 KHR = S$0.0003299 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change-0.02%-1.44%
View full history

1 KHR to SGD stats

The performance of KHR to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for KHR to SGD was -0.02.

The performance of KHR to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for KHR to SGD was -1.44.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Singapore Dollar
1 KHR0,00033 SGD
5 KHR0,00165 SGD
10 KHR0,00330 SGD
20 KHR0,00660 SGD
50 KHR0,01649 SGD
100 KHR0,03299 SGD
250 KHR0,08246 SGD
500 KHR0,16493 SGD
1000 KHR0,32986 SGD
2000 KHR0,65972 SGD
5000 KHR1,64930 SGD
10000 KHR3,29859 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 SGD3.031,60000 KHR
5 SGD15.158,00000 KHR
10 SGD30.316,00000 KHR
20 SGD60.632,00000 KHR
50 SGD151.580,00000 KHR
100 SGD303.160,00000 KHR
250 SGD757.900,00000 KHR
500 SGD1.515.800,00000 KHR
1000 SGD3.031.600,00000 KHR
2000 SGD6.063.200,00000 KHR
5000 SGD15.158.000,00000 KHR
10000 SGD30.316.000,00000 KHR