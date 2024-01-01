Convert KHR to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 Cambodian riels to Saudi riyals

10 khr
0.01 sar

៛1.000 KHR = SR0.0009126 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
1 KHR to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00090.0009
Average0.00090.0009
Change-0.35%-1.65%
1 KHR to SAR stats

The performance of KHR to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for KHR to SAR was -0.35.

The performance of KHR to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for KHR to SAR was -1.65.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Saudi Riyal
1 KHR0,00091 SAR
5 KHR0,00456 SAR
10 KHR0,00913 SAR
20 KHR0,01825 SAR
50 KHR0,04563 SAR
100 KHR0,09126 SAR
250 KHR0,22815 SAR
500 KHR0,45631 SAR
1000 KHR0,91261 SAR
2000 KHR1,82523 SAR
5000 KHR4,56307 SAR
10000 KHR9,12613 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Cambodian Riel
1 SAR1.095,76000 KHR
5 SAR5.478,80000 KHR
10 SAR10.957,60000 KHR
20 SAR21.915,20000 KHR
50 SAR54.788,00000 KHR
100 SAR109.576,00000 KHR
250 SAR273.940,00000 KHR
500 SAR547.880,00000 KHR
1000 SAR1.095.760,00000 KHR
2000 SAR2.191.520,00000 KHR
5000 SAR5.478.800,00000 KHR
10000 SAR10.957.600,00000 KHR