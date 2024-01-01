Convert KHR to NZD at the real exchange rate

20 Cambodian riels to New Zealand dollars

20 khr
0.01 nzd

៛1.000 KHR = $0.0003993 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change0.48%-3.95%
View full history

1 KHR to NZD stats

The performance of KHR to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for KHR to NZD was 0.48.

The performance of KHR to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for KHR to NZD was -3.95.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / New Zealand Dollar
1 KHR0,00040 NZD
5 KHR0,00200 NZD
10 KHR0,00399 NZD
20 KHR0,00799 NZD
50 KHR0,01997 NZD
100 KHR0,03993 NZD
250 KHR0,09983 NZD
500 KHR0,19966 NZD
1000 KHR0,39933 NZD
2000 KHR0,79865 NZD
5000 KHR1,99664 NZD
10000 KHR3,99327 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 NZD2.504,22000 KHR
5 NZD12.521,10000 KHR
10 NZD25.042,20000 KHR
20 NZD50.084,40000 KHR
50 NZD125.211,00000 KHR
100 NZD250.422,00000 KHR
250 NZD626.055,00000 KHR
500 NZD1.252.110,00000 KHR
1000 NZD2.504.220,00000 KHR
2000 NZD5.008.440,00000 KHR
5000 NZD12.521.100,00000 KHR
10000 NZD25.042.200,00000 KHR