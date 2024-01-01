250 Cambodian riels to Nigerian nairas

Convert KHR to NGN at the real exchange rate

250 khr
92.99 ngn

៛1.000 KHR = ₦0.3719 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37280.3758
Low0.35520.2651
Average0.36500.3406
Change2.47%15.12%
View full history

1 KHR to NGN stats

The performance of KHR to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3728 and a 30 day low of 0.3552. This means the 30 day average was 0.3650. The change for KHR to NGN was 2.47.

The performance of KHR to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3758 and a 90 day low of 0.2651. This means the 90 day average was 0.3406. The change for KHR to NGN was 15.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Nigerian Naira
1 KHR0,37195 NGN
5 KHR1,85973 NGN
10 KHR3,71946 NGN
20 KHR7,43892 NGN
50 KHR18,59730 NGN
100 KHR37,19460 NGN
250 KHR92,98650 NGN
500 KHR185,97300 NGN
1000 KHR371,94600 NGN
2000 KHR743,89200 NGN
5000 KHR1.859,73000 NGN
10000 KHR3.719,46000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Cambodian Riel
1 NGN2,68856 KHR
5 NGN13,44280 KHR
10 NGN26,88560 KHR
20 NGN53,77120 KHR
50 NGN134,42800 KHR
100 NGN268,85600 KHR
250 NGN672,14000 KHR
500 NGN1.344,28000 KHR
1000 NGN2.688,56000 KHR
2000 NGN5.377,12000 KHR
5000 NGN13.442,80000 KHR
10000 NGN26.885,60000 KHR