Convert KHR to MXN at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Cambodian riels to Mexican pesos

1,000 khr
4.46 mxn

៛1.000 KHR = Mex$0.004457 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00460.0046
Low0.00410.0040
Average0.00440.0042
Change7.27%8.35%
View full history

1 KHR to MXN stats

The performance of KHR to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0046 and a 30 day low of 0.0041. This means the 30 day average was 0.0044. The change for KHR to MXN was 7.27.

The performance of KHR to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0046 and a 90 day low of 0.0040. This means the 90 day average was 0.0042. The change for KHR to MXN was 8.35.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Mexican Peso
1 KHR0,00446 MXN
5 KHR0,02229 MXN
10 KHR0,04457 MXN
20 KHR0,08914 MXN
50 KHR0,22285 MXN
100 KHR0,44570 MXN
250 KHR1,11426 MXN
500 KHR2,22851 MXN
1000 KHR4,45702 MXN
2000 KHR8,91404 MXN
5000 KHR22,28510 MXN
10000 KHR44,57020 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 MXN224,36500 KHR
5 MXN1.121,82500 KHR
10 MXN2.243,65000 KHR
20 MXN4.487,30000 KHR
50 MXN11.218,25000 KHR
100 MXN22.436,50000 KHR
250 MXN56.091,25000 KHR
500 MXN112.182,50000 KHR
1000 MXN224.365,00000 KHR
2000 MXN448.730,00000 KHR
5000 MXN1.121.825,00000 KHR
10000 MXN2.243.650,00000 KHR