50 khr
25.56 mmk

៛1.000 KHR = K0.5111 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
1 KHR to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51390.5203
Low0.51010.5101
Average0.51160.5154
Change-0.46%-1.69%
1 KHR to MMK stats

The performance of KHR to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5139 and a 30 day low of 0.5101. This means the 30 day average was 0.5116. The change for KHR to MMK was -0.46.

The performance of KHR to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5203 and a 90 day low of 0.5101. This means the 90 day average was 0.5154. The change for KHR to MMK was -1.69.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Myanma Kyat
1 KHR0,51114 MMK
5 KHR2,55568 MMK
10 KHR5,11136 MMK
20 KHR10,22272 MMK
50 KHR25,55680 MMK
100 KHR51,11360 MMK
250 KHR127,78400 MMK
500 KHR255,56800 MMK
1000 KHR511,13600 MMK
2000 KHR1.022,27200 MMK
5000 KHR2.555,68000 MMK
10000 KHR5.111,36000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Cambodian Riel
1 MMK1,95643 KHR
5 MMK9,78215 KHR
10 MMK19,56430 KHR
20 MMK39,12860 KHR
50 MMK97,82150 KHR
100 MMK195,64300 KHR
250 MMK489,10750 KHR
500 MMK978,21500 KHR
1000 MMK1.956,43000 KHR
2000 MMK3.912,86000 KHR
5000 MMK9.782,15000 KHR
10000 MMK19.564,30000 KHR