20 Cambodian riels to Isle of Man pounds

Convert KHR to IMP at the real exchange rate

20 khr
0.00 imp

៛1.000 KHR = £0.0001924 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change0.39%-2.46%
View full history

1 KHR to IMP stats

The performance of KHR to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for KHR to IMP was 0.39.

The performance of KHR to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for KHR to IMP was -2.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Isle of Man pound
1 KHR0,00019 IMP
5 KHR0,00096 IMP
10 KHR0,00192 IMP
20 KHR0,00385 IMP
50 KHR0,00962 IMP
100 KHR0,01924 IMP
250 KHR0,04809 IMP
500 KHR0,09618 IMP
1000 KHR0,19237 IMP
2000 KHR0,38474 IMP
5000 KHR0,96184 IMP
10000 KHR1,92368 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Cambodian Riel
1 IMP5.198,36000 KHR
5 IMP25.991,80000 KHR
10 IMP51.983,60000 KHR
20 IMP103.967,20000 KHR
50 IMP259.918,00000 KHR
100 IMP519.836,00000 KHR
250 IMP1.299.590,00000 KHR
500 IMP2.599.180,00000 KHR
1000 IMP5.198.360,00000 KHR
2000 IMP10.396.720,00000 KHR
5000 IMP25.991.800,00000 KHR
10000 IMP51.983.600,00000 KHR