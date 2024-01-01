250 Cambodian riels to Colombian pesos

Convert KHR to COP at the real exchange rate

250 khr
252.42 cop

៛1.000 KHR = $1.010 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:14
1 KHR to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.01371.0137
Low0.94480.9298
Average0.98540.9627
Change6.86%5.59%
1 KHR to COP stats

The performance of KHR to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0137 and a 30 day low of 0.9448. This means the 30 day average was 0.9854. The change for KHR to COP was 6.86.

The performance of KHR to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0137 and a 90 day low of 0.9298. This means the 90 day average was 0.9627. The change for KHR to COP was 5.59.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Colombian Peso
1 KHR1,00967 COP
5 KHR5,04835 COP
10 KHR10,09670 COP
20 KHR20,19340 COP
50 KHR50,48350 COP
100 KHR100,96700 COP
250 KHR252,41750 COP
500 KHR504,83500 COP
1000 KHR1.009,67000 COP
2000 KHR2.019,34000 COP
5000 KHR5.048,35000 COP
10000 KHR10.096,70000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 COP0,99042 KHR
5 COP4,95212 KHR
10 COP9,90423 KHR
20 COP19,80846 KHR
50 COP49,52115 KHR
100 COP99,04230 KHR
250 COP247,60575 KHR
500 COP495,21150 KHR
1000 COP990,42300 KHR
2000 COP1.980,84600 KHR
5000 COP4.952,11500 KHR
10000 COP9.904,23000 KHR