20 Cambodian riels to Chilean pesos

Convert KHR to CLP at the real exchange rate

20 khr
5 clp

៛1.000 KHR = $0.2289 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
1 KHR to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23250.2437
Low0.22100.2179
Average0.22600.2290
Change2.01%-6.06%
1 KHR to CLP stats

The performance of KHR to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2325 and a 30 day low of 0.2210. This means the 30 day average was 0.2260. The change for KHR to CLP was 2.01.

The performance of KHR to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2437 and a 90 day low of 0.2179. This means the 90 day average was 0.2290. The change for KHR to CLP was -6.06.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

How to convert Cambodian riels to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Chilean Peso
1 KHR0,22889 CLP
5 KHR1,14444 CLP
10 KHR2,28887 CLP
20 KHR4,57774 CLP
50 KHR11,44435 CLP
100 KHR22,88870 CLP
250 KHR57,22175 CLP
500 KHR114,44350 CLP
1000 KHR228,88700 CLP
2000 KHR457,77400 CLP
5000 KHR1.144,43500 CLP
10000 KHR2.288,87000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 CLP4,36897 KHR
5 CLP21,84485 KHR
10 CLP43,68970 KHR
20 CLP87,37940 KHR
50 CLP218,44850 KHR
100 CLP436,89700 KHR
250 CLP1.092,24250 KHR
500 CLP2.184,48500 KHR
1000 CLP4.368,97000 KHR
2000 CLP8.737,94000 KHR
5000 CLP21.844,85000 KHR
10000 CLP43.689,70000 KHR