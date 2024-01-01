Convert KHR to CHF at the real exchange rate

5,000 Cambodian riels to Swiss francs

5,000 khr
1.09 chf

៛1.000 KHR = SFr.0.0002186 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change-0.77%-2.38%
1 KHR to CHF stats

The performance of KHR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for KHR to CHF was -0.77.

The performance of KHR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for KHR to CHF was -2.38.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Swiss Franc
1 KHR0,00022 CHF
5 KHR0,00109 CHF
10 KHR0,00219 CHF
20 KHR0,00437 CHF
50 KHR0,01093 CHF
100 KHR0,02186 CHF
250 KHR0,05465 CHF
500 KHR0,10930 CHF
1000 KHR0,21860 CHF
2000 KHR0,43719 CHF
5000 KHR1,09298 CHF
10000 KHR2,18596 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Cambodian Riel
1 CHF4.574,64000 KHR
5 CHF22.873,20000 KHR
10 CHF45.746,40000 KHR
20 CHF91.492,80000 KHR
50 CHF228.732,00000 KHR
100 CHF457.464,00000 KHR
250 CHF1.143.660,00000 KHR
500 CHF2.287.320,00000 KHR
1000 CHF4.574.640,00000 KHR
2000 CHF9.149.280,00000 KHR
5000 CHF22.873.200,00000 KHR
10000 CHF45.746.400,00000 KHR