Convert KGS to ZAR at the real exchange rate

250 Kyrgystani soms to South African rand

250 kgs
52.63 zar

Лв1.000 KGS = R0.2105 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21660.2166
Low0.20570.2048
Average0.21130.2104
Change-1.71%-0.70%
1 KGS to ZAR stats

The performance of KGS to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2166 and a 30 day low of 0.2057. This means the 30 day average was 0.2113. The change for KGS to ZAR was -1.71.

The performance of KGS to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2166 and a 90 day low of 0.2048. This means the 90 day average was 0.2104. The change for KGS to ZAR was -0.70.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / South African Rand
1 KGS0,21053 ZAR
5 KGS1,05263 ZAR
10 KGS2,10526 ZAR
20 KGS4,21052 ZAR
50 KGS10,52630 ZAR
100 KGS21,05260 ZAR
250 KGS52,63150 ZAR
500 KGS105,26300 ZAR
1000 KGS210,52600 ZAR
2000 KGS421,05200 ZAR
5000 KGS1.052,63000 ZAR
10000 KGS2.105,26000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Kyrgystani Som
1 ZAR4,75000 KGS
5 ZAR23,75000 KGS
10 ZAR47,50000 KGS
20 ZAR95,00000 KGS
50 ZAR237,50000 KGS
100 ZAR475,00000 KGS
250 ZAR1.187,50000 KGS
500 ZAR2.375,00000 KGS
1000 ZAR4.750,00000 KGS
2000 ZAR9.500,00000 KGS
5000 ZAR23.750,00000 KGS
10000 ZAR47.500,00000 KGS