10 Kyrgystani soms to US dollars

Convert KGS to USD at the real exchange rate

10 kgs
0.12 usd

Лв1.000 KGS = $0.01157 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:05
1 KGS to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01160.0116
Low0.01140.0112
Average0.01150.0113
Change1.48%3.41%
1 KGS to USD stats

The performance of KGS to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0116 and a 30 day low of 0.0114. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for KGS to USD was 1.48.

The performance of KGS to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0116 and a 90 day low of 0.0112. This means the 90 day average was 0.0113. The change for KGS to USD was 3.41.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / US Dollar
1 KGS0,01157 USD
5 KGS0,05784 USD
10 KGS0,11567 USD
20 KGS0,23135 USD
50 KGS0,57837 USD
100 KGS1,15674 USD
250 KGS2,89185 USD
500 KGS5,78370 USD
1000 KGS11,56740 USD
2000 KGS23,13480 USD
5000 KGS57,83700 USD
10000 KGS115,67400 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 USD86,45000 KGS
5 USD432,25000 KGS
10 USD864,50000 KGS
20 USD1.729,00000 KGS
50 USD4.322,50000 KGS
100 USD8.645,00000 KGS
250 USD21.612,50000 KGS
500 USD43.225,00000 KGS
1000 USD86.450,00000 KGS
2000 USD172.900,00000 KGS
5000 USD432.250,00000 KGS
10000 USD864.500,00000 KGS