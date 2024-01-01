20 Kyrgystani soms to Tanzanian shillings

Convert KGS to TZS at the real exchange rate

20 kgs
609.60 tzs

Лв1.000 KGS = tzs30.48 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.480030.4800
Low29.625728.6719
Average29.973129.4084
Change2.88%6.31%
View full history

1 KGS to TZS stats

The performance of KGS to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.4800 and a 30 day low of 29.6257. This means the 30 day average was 29.9731. The change for KGS to TZS was 2.88.

The performance of KGS to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.4800 and a 90 day low of 28.6719. This means the 90 day average was 29.4084. The change for KGS to TZS was 6.31.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KGS30,48000 TZS
5 KGS152,40000 TZS
10 KGS304,80000 TZS
20 KGS609,60000 TZS
50 KGS1.524,00000 TZS
100 KGS3.048,00000 TZS
250 KGS7.620,00000 TZS
500 KGS15.240,00000 TZS
1000 KGS30.480,00000 TZS
2000 KGS60.960,00000 TZS
5000 KGS152.400,00000 TZS
10000 KGS304.800,00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Kyrgystani Som
1 TZS0,03281 KGS
5 TZS0,16404 KGS
10 TZS0,32808 KGS
20 TZS0,65617 KGS
50 TZS1,64042 KGS
100 TZS3,28083 KGS
250 TZS8,20207 KGS
500 TZS16,40415 KGS
1000 TZS32,80830 KGS
2000 TZS65,61660 KGS
5000 TZS164,04150 KGS
10000 TZS328,08300 KGS