20 Kyrgystani soms to Turkish liras

Convert KGS to TRY at the real exchange rate

20 kgs
7.58 try

Лв1.000 KGS = TL0.3789 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Wise

1 KGS to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38000.3800
Low0.36690.3579
Average0.37360.3672
Change3.25%4.95%
1 KGS to TRY stats

The performance of KGS to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3800 and a 30 day low of 0.3669. This means the 30 day average was 0.3736. The change for KGS to TRY was 3.25.

The performance of KGS to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3800 and a 90 day low of 0.3579. This means the 90 day average was 0.3672. The change for KGS to TRY was 4.95.

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Turkish Lira
1 KGS0,37891 TRY
5 KGS1,89453 TRY
10 KGS3,78906 TRY
20 KGS7,57812 TRY
50 KGS18,94530 TRY
100 KGS37,89060 TRY
250 KGS94,72650 TRY
500 KGS189,45300 TRY
1000 KGS378,90600 TRY
2000 KGS757,81200 TRY
5000 KGS1.894,53000 TRY
10000 KGS3.789,06000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kyrgystani Som
1 TRY2,63918 KGS
5 TRY13,19590 KGS
10 TRY26,39180 KGS
20 TRY52,78360 KGS
50 TRY131,95900 KGS
100 TRY263,91800 KGS
250 TRY659,79500 KGS
500 TRY1.319,59000 KGS
1000 TRY2.639,18000 KGS
2000 TRY5.278,36000 KGS
5000 TRY13.195,90000 KGS
10000 TRY26.391,80000 KGS