Convert KGS to THB at the real exchange rate

100 Kyrgystani soms to Thai bahts

100 kgs
42.51 thb

Лв1.000 KGS = ฿0.4251 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.42660.4266
Low0.41590.4075
Average0.42110.4160
Change1.26%3.81%
View full history

1 KGS to THB stats

The performance of KGS to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4266 and a 30 day low of 0.4159. This means the 30 day average was 0.4211. The change for KGS to THB was 1.26.

The performance of KGS to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4266 and a 90 day low of 0.4075. This means the 90 day average was 0.4160. The change for KGS to THB was 3.81.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Thai Baht
1 KGS0,42507 THB
5 KGS2,12536 THB
10 KGS4,25072 THB
20 KGS8,50144 THB
50 KGS21,25360 THB
100 KGS42,50720 THB
250 KGS106,26800 THB
500 KGS212,53600 THB
1000 KGS425,07200 THB
2000 KGS850,14400 THB
5000 KGS2.125,36000 THB
10000 KGS4.250,72000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Kyrgystani Som
1 THB2,35254 KGS
5 THB11,76270 KGS
10 THB23,52540 KGS
20 THB47,05080 KGS
50 THB117,62700 KGS
100 THB235,25400 KGS
250 THB588,13500 KGS
500 THB1.176,27000 KGS
1000 THB2.352,54000 KGS
2000 THB4.705,08000 KGS
5000 THB11.762,70000 KGS
10000 THB23.525,40000 KGS