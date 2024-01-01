Convert KGS to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 Kyrgystani som to Polish zloty

1 kgs
0.05 pln

Лв1.000 KGS = zł0.04655 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04710.0471
Low0.04470.0440
Average0.04600.0453
Change3.68%4.04%
1 KGS to PLN stats

The performance of KGS to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0471 and a 30 day low of 0.0447. This means the 30 day average was 0.0460. The change for KGS to PLN was 3.68.

The performance of KGS to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0471 and a 90 day low of 0.0440. This means the 90 day average was 0.0453. The change for KGS to PLN was 4.04.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Polish Zloty
1 KGS0,04655 PLN
5 KGS0,23277 PLN
10 KGS0,46554 PLN
20 KGS0,93107 PLN
50 KGS2,32767 PLN
100 KGS4,65535 PLN
250 KGS11,63838 PLN
500 KGS23,27675 PLN
1000 KGS46,55350 PLN
2000 KGS93,10700 PLN
5000 KGS232,76750 PLN
10000 KGS465,53500 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kyrgystani Som
1 PLN21,48070 KGS
5 PLN107,40350 KGS
10 PLN214,80700 KGS
20 PLN429,61400 KGS
50 PLN1.074,03500 KGS
100 PLN2.148,07000 KGS
250 PLN5.370,17500 KGS
500 PLN10.740,35000 KGS
1000 PLN21.480,70000 KGS
2000 PLN42.961,40000 KGS
5000 PLN107.403,50000 KGS
10000 PLN214.807,00000 KGS