20 Kyrgystani soms to Omani rials

Convert KGS to OMR at the real exchange rate

20 kgs
0.089 omr

Лв1.000 KGS = ر.ع.0.004454 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Loading

1 KGS to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00450.0045
Low0.00440.0043
Average0.00440.0044
Change1.48%3.42%
1 KGS to OMR stats

The performance of KGS to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0045 and a 30 day low of 0.0044. This means the 30 day average was 0.0044. The change for KGS to OMR was 1.48.

The performance of KGS to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0045 and a 90 day low of 0.0043. This means the 90 day average was 0.0044. The change for KGS to OMR was 3.42.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Omani Rial
1 KGS0,00445 OMR
5 KGS0,02227 OMR
10 KGS0,04454 OMR
20 KGS0,08907 OMR
50 KGS0,22268 OMR
100 KGS0,44536 OMR
250 KGS1,11340 OMR
500 KGS2,22681 OMR
1000 KGS4,45361 OMR
2000 KGS8,90722 OMR
5000 KGS22,26805 OMR
10000 KGS44,53610 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Kyrgystani Som
1 OMR224,53700 KGS
5 OMR1.122,68500 KGS
10 OMR2.245,37000 KGS
20 OMR4.490,74000 KGS
50 OMR11.226,85000 KGS
100 OMR22.453,70000 KGS
250 OMR56.134,25000 KGS
500 OMR112.268,50000 KGS
1000 OMR224.537,00000 KGS
2000 OMR449.074,00000 KGS
5000 OMR1.122.685,00000 KGS
10000 OMR2.245.370,00000 KGS