50 Kyrgystani soms to New Zealand dollars

50 kgs
0.95 nzd

Лв1.000 KGS = $0.01899 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01900.0192
Low0.01840.0184
Average0.01870.0187
Change2.36%1.01%
1 KGS to NZD stats

The performance of KGS to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0190 and a 30 day low of 0.0184. This means the 30 day average was 0.0187. The change for KGS to NZD was 2.36.

The performance of KGS to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0192 and a 90 day low of 0.0184. This means the 90 day average was 0.0187. The change for KGS to NZD was 1.01.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / New Zealand Dollar
1 KGS0,01899 NZD
5 KGS0,09495 NZD
10 KGS0,18989 NZD
20 KGS0,37979 NZD
50 KGS0,94947 NZD
100 KGS1,89894 NZD
250 KGS4,74735 NZD
500 KGS9,49470 NZD
1000 KGS18,98940 NZD
2000 KGS37,97880 NZD
5000 KGS94,94700 NZD
10000 KGS189,89400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 NZD52,66100 KGS
5 NZD263,30500 KGS
10 NZD526,61000 KGS
20 NZD1.053,22000 KGS
50 NZD2.633,05000 KGS
100 NZD5.266,10000 KGS
250 NZD13.165,25000 KGS
500 NZD26.330,50000 KGS
1000 NZD52.661,00000 KGS
2000 NZD105.322,00000 KGS
5000 NZD263.305,00000 KGS
10000 NZD526.610,00000 KGS