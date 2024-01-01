10 Kyrgystani soms to Norwegian kroner

Convert KGS to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 kgs
1.24 nok

Лв1.000 KGS = kr0.1236 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12360.1253
Low0.11910.1191
Average0.12160.1219
Change3.31%0.72%
1 KGS to NOK stats

The performance of KGS to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1236 and a 30 day low of 0.1191. This means the 30 day average was 0.1216. The change for KGS to NOK was 3.31.

The performance of KGS to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1253 and a 90 day low of 0.1191. This means the 90 day average was 0.1219. The change for KGS to NOK was 0.72.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Norwegian Krone
1 KGS0,12356 NOK
5 KGS0,61780 NOK
10 KGS1,23560 NOK
20 KGS2,47120 NOK
50 KGS6,17800 NOK
100 KGS12,35600 NOK
250 KGS30,89000 NOK
500 KGS61,78000 NOK
1000 KGS123,56000 NOK
2000 KGS247,12000 NOK
5000 KGS617,80000 NOK
10000 KGS1.235,60000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kyrgystani Som
1 NOK8,09321 KGS
5 NOK40,46605 KGS
10 NOK80,93210 KGS
20 NOK161,86420 KGS
50 NOK404,66050 KGS
100 NOK809,32100 KGS
250 NOK2.023,30250 KGS
500 NOK4.046,60500 KGS
1000 NOK8.093,21000 KGS
2000 NOK16.186,42000 KGS
5000 NOK40.466,05000 KGS
10000 NOK80.932,10000 KGS