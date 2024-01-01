Convert KGS to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 Kyrgystani soms to Mauritian rupees

5 kgs
2.81 mur

Лв1.000 KGS = ₨0.5612 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:05
1 KGS to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56120.5612
Low0.52410.5191
Average0.54170.5327
Change6.76%8.12%
1 KGS to MUR stats

The performance of KGS to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5612 and a 30 day low of 0.5241. This means the 30 day average was 0.5417. The change for KGS to MUR was 6.76.

The performance of KGS to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5612 and a 90 day low of 0.5191. This means the 90 day average was 0.5327. The change for KGS to MUR was 8.12.

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Mauritian Rupee
1 KGS0,56121 MUR
5 KGS2,80604 MUR
10 KGS5,61208 MUR
20 KGS11,22416 MUR
50 KGS28,06040 MUR
100 KGS56,12080 MUR
250 KGS140,30200 MUR
500 KGS280,60400 MUR
1000 KGS561,20800 MUR
2000 KGS1.122,41600 MUR
5000 KGS2.806,04000 MUR
10000 KGS5.612,08000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 MUR1,78187 KGS
5 MUR8,90935 KGS
10 MUR17,81870 KGS
20 MUR35,63740 KGS
50 MUR89,09350 KGS
100 MUR178,18700 KGS
250 MUR445,46750 KGS
500 MUR890,93500 KGS
1000 MUR1.781,87000 KGS
2000 MUR3.563,74000 KGS
5000 MUR8.909,35000 KGS
10000 MUR17.818,70000 KGS