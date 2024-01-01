Convert KGS to KWD at the real exchange rate

500 Kyrgystani soms to Kuwaiti dinars

500 kgs
1.774 kwd

Лв1.000 KGS = ك0.003549 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KGS to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00350.0035
Low0.00350.0034
Average0.00350.0035
Change1.46%3.08%
1 KGS to KWD stats

The performance of KGS to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0035 and a 30 day low of 0.0035. This means the 30 day average was 0.0035. The change for KGS to KWD was 1.46.

The performance of KGS to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0035 and a 90 day low of 0.0034. This means the 90 day average was 0.0035. The change for KGS to KWD was 3.08.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KGS0,00355 KWD
5 KGS0,01774 KWD
10 KGS0,03549 KWD
20 KGS0,07097 KWD
50 KGS0,17743 KWD
100 KGS0,35485 KWD
250 KGS0,88713 KWD
500 KGS1,77427 KWD
1000 KGS3,54853 KWD
2000 KGS7,09706 KWD
5000 KGS17,74265 KWD
10000 KGS35,48530 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Kyrgystani Som
1 KWD281,80700 KGS
5 KWD1.409,03500 KGS
10 KWD2.818,07000 KGS
20 KWD5.636,14000 KGS
50 KWD14.090,35000 KGS
100 KWD28.180,70000 KGS
250 KWD70.451,75000 KGS
500 KWD140.903,50000 KGS
1000 KWD281.807,00000 KGS
2000 KWD563.614,00000 KGS
5000 KWD1.409.035,00000 KGS
10000 KWD2.818.070,00000 KGS