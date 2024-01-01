250 Kyrgystani soms to Jordanian dinars

Convert KGS to JOD at the real exchange rate

250 kgs
2.050 jod

Лв1.000 KGS = JD0.008199 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Loading

1 KGS to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00820.0082
Low0.00810.0079
Average0.00810.0080
Change1.47%3.38%
1 KGS to JOD stats

The performance of KGS to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0082 and a 30 day low of 0.0081. This means the 30 day average was 0.0081. The change for KGS to JOD was 1.47.

The performance of KGS to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0082 and a 90 day low of 0.0079. This means the 90 day average was 0.0080. The change for KGS to JOD was 3.38.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Jordanian Dinar
1 KGS0,00820 JOD
5 KGS0,04099 JOD
10 KGS0,08199 JOD
20 KGS0,16398 JOD
50 KGS0,40995 JOD
100 KGS0,81990 JOD
250 KGS2,04974 JOD
500 KGS4,09948 JOD
1000 KGS8,19896 JOD
2000 KGS16,39792 JOD
5000 KGS40,99480 JOD
10000 KGS81,98960 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kyrgystani Som
1 JOD121,96700 KGS
5 JOD609,83500 KGS
10 JOD1.219,67000 KGS
20 JOD2.439,34000 KGS
50 JOD6.098,35000 KGS
100 JOD12.196,70000 KGS
250 JOD30.491,75000 KGS
500 JOD60.983,50000 KGS
1000 JOD121.967,00000 KGS
2000 JOD243.934,00000 KGS
5000 JOD609.835,00000 KGS
10000 JOD1.219.670,00000 KGS