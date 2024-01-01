5 Kyrgystani soms to Chilean pesos
Convert KGS to CLP at the real exchange rate
Loading
|1 KGS to CLP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.0347
|11.0347
|Low
|10.2979
|10.0742
|Average
|10.6485
|10.5869
|Change
|3.91%
|-1.21%
|View full history
1 KGS to CLP stats
The performance of KGS to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0347 and a 30 day low of 10.2979. This means the 30 day average was 10.6485. The change for KGS to CLP was 3.91.
The performance of KGS to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0347 and a 90 day low of 10.0742. This means the 90 day average was 10.5869. The change for KGS to CLP was -1.21.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Chilean pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Chilean Peso
|1 KGS
|10,88440 CLP
|5 KGS
|54,42200 CLP
|10 KGS
|108,84400 CLP
|20 KGS
|217,68800 CLP
|50 KGS
|544,22000 CLP
|100 KGS
|1.088,44000 CLP
|250 KGS
|2.721,10000 CLP
|500 KGS
|5.442,20000 CLP
|1000 KGS
|10.884,40000 CLP
|2000 KGS
|21.768,80000 CLP
|5000 KGS
|54.422,00000 CLP
|10000 KGS
|108.844,00000 CLP